Car bomb kills 4 in Kurdish-controlled area of Syria

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday that a suicide car bomber killed four people at a checkpoint in a Kurdish-controlled area of northeastern Syria Monday evening.

The monitoring group said the blast hit a checkpoint manned by the Asayesh security forces in Hasakeh province, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the town of Ras al-Ain, where Syrian state television said the attack took place. At least two of the dead were Asayesh members, while the identities of the other two were not yet confirmed. There was no immediate claim for the incident but Kurdish-controlled areas have come under regular bomb attack, with the Islamic State terror movement often claiming responsibility.