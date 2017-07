12:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Netanyahu meets Hungarian counterpart Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is meeting at this hour with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The meeting will be extended to include Hungarian government ministers and Netanyahu's entourage. At the extended meeting a bilateral cultural agreement will be signed as well as a declaration of intent to cooperate in the field of technological innovation. ► ◄ Last Briefs