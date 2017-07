12:01 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Senior Shas rabbi: We don't hate Reform Jews - we pity them Read more Rabbi David Yosef, brother of Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, says haredim don't hate Reform Jews - but hate the Reform movement. ► ◄ Last Briefs