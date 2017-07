Issues related to the inaugural congress of the Zionist Organization in Basel is being discussed by the Knesset plenum and a number of committees, and a special event marking the anniversary is being held in the Knesset Auditorium with the participation of Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, World Zionist Organization Chairman Avraham Duvdevani and WZO Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel.

Today the Knesset is also marking Public Housing Day with special debates in the plenum and committees