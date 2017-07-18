MK Shai to comptroller: Investigate the submarine case

Member of Knesset Nachman Shai called on State Comptroller Yosef Shapira to urgently investigate allegations of impropriety in Israel's pending purchase of submarines from Germany.

In a letter sent to the comptroller Shai wrote, "Almost a year has passed since the announcement of the beginning of the investigation of the submarine affair after the attorney general's examination. Well sir, there's no longer any time. The criminal investigation continues, but now it turns out that this affair is spreading and demands a thorough and in-depth investigation by your office from every aspect. It must be started immediately."