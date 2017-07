Acting Mayor Yigal Shimon of Hod Hasharon says that the municipality would consider canceling a concert by singer Harel Skaat following his remarks against the draft and paying taxes.

Skaat was responding to the state's opposition to adoption by same-sex couples in a response to a Supreme Court petition. Shimon wrote, "This is not the way. He should sing a protest song, but we do not do that sort of thing. He should apologize and say that his words not to enlist were taken out of context."