11:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 'There was no massacre at Deir Yassin' Read more A new book meticulously documents the battle of Deir Yassin. Both Arab and Jewish testimony point to the same conclusion: there was no massacre.