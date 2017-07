10:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Police raid Kavim The traffic police raided the Kavim bus company on Tuesday. During the course of the operation, 38 buses were inspected, 20 of which were found to have severe safety defects and were removed from the road. Twenty drivers were detained for interrogation. ► ◄ Last Briefs