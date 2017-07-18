PM to State Archivist: Don't attend leftist conference

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed outgoing State Archivist Yaakov Lozowick, not to attend a conference of the extreme leftist organization "Ikvot" that is taking place today (Tuesday).

Netanyahu passed the directive following an article published yesterday by Arutz Sheva about Dr. Lozowick's expected participation in the conference, based on information from right-wing activist Shamai Glick. Promoting the conference, Ikvot focused on documentation of its claims of human-rights violations by Israel.