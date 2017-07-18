It was announced on Tuesday morning that police recently arrested crime figure Assi Aboutbul on suspicion of involvement in the 1999 murder of Arthur Rosen, whose body was found lying on a road near Or Akiva.
Disclosed: Crime figure suspected of murder
