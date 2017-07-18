09:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Disclosed: Crime figure suspected of murder It was announced on Tuesday morning that police recently arrested crime figure Assi Aboutbul on suspicion of involvement in the 1999 murder of Arthur Rosen, whose body was found lying on a road near Or Akiva. ► ◄ Last Briefs