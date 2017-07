09:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Haaretz editor declares war on Zionism Read more Left-wing paper's world news editor denounces Zionism as apartheid and racism. He also praises anti-Zionist "resistance" in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's labeling of anti-Zionism as a form of anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs