09:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Jewish reporter confronts Dyke March over job loss Read more (JTA) In a tweet Monday, Jewish reporter Gretchen Rachel Hammond wrote to the Chicago Dyke March's Twitter account that "You attacked, humiliated and robbed me of a job." Hammond said she could not elaborate on her tweet, citing an agreement with her employer, the Windy City Times, but she was transferred from reporting to the sales department following a report about flags with Stars of David being removed from the march.