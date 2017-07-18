Dichter: Waqf sovereignty on Temple Mount ended Friday

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said on Tuesday, "Israel is the sovereign on the Temple Mount, period. The fact that the Waqf [Muslim Authority] became a sovereign on the Temple Mount ended last Friday."

Interviewed by Israeli public radio, the former head of the Shabak Israel Security Agency said, "With regard to the Temple Mount, it can be said that this is a question of policy regarding the site, which is not clear to the Palestinian side, but it is very clear to us. In the past they tried the 'Al-Aqsa is in danger,' campaign, and now they have moved to a new campaign that says 'The Temple Mount is equal to Al-Aqsa.' They are trying to make it a problem for Jews to go up to the Temple Mount. "The Al-Aqsa Mosque is defined as the third holiest place in Islam, and just as no non-Muslim can enter Mecca and Medina, they want to do so on the Temple Mount, but the mount will be under the control of the Israel Police."