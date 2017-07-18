PA source: We will continue to pressure Hamas

A senior source in the Palestinian Authority's delegation in China has confirmed yesterday's report in Yisrael Hayom that Israeli security sources believe that Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is exploiting the lowerin of Hamas's regional and international stature to put pressure on the terrorist organization and restore control of Gaza to the government in Ramallah.

The source told the newspaper, "The pressure on Hamas on the part of Abu Mazen will continue, and we have a bank of leverage measures on Hamas, which was prepared in advance, and includes mainly economic punitive measures that Hamas will find difficult to face. It is unthinkable that the Palestinian Authority fund the Hamas government in Gaza."