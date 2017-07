08:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Watch: Schumer declares 'anti-Zionism a form of anti-Semitism' Read more Senate Minority Leader bashes anti-Zionism in Senate address, calls it a "reinvented form of anti-Semitism". ► ◄ Last Briefs