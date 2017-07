In the contested Shiloach (Silwan in Arabic) neighborhood, south of Jerusalem's Old City, Molotov cocktails, fire crackers and stones were fired directly at a force of police and Border Guards Monday evening. A policeman was hit by a stone in the leg and evacuated to hospital.

Two suspects were arrested in Issawiya as a result of a similar attack. Four suspects from the Wadi Joz and Sur Baher neighborhoods were arrested on suspicion of having participated directly in disturbances.