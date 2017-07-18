Qatar: UAE hacked our news agency

Qatar said on Monday that a U.S. media report was proof that the United Arab Emirates was involved in an alleged hack of Qatar's state news agency in late May that helped spark a diplomatic crisis in the Gulf, Reuters reported.

The Washington Post, citing American officials, reported on Sunday that the United Arab Emirates orchestrated the hacking of Qatari government news and social media sites in late May in order to post incendiary false quotes attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani.