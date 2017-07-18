Abbas advisor: 'Al-Aqsa must be returned to Palestinian hands'

Mahmoud Al-Habbash, president of the Palestinian Authority's (PA) judicial system and an advisor to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas on religious affairs, on Monday blasted the security measures taken by Israel following last Friday’s attack on the Temple Mount, in which two Border Policemen were murdered.

Habbash said that the Israeli measures in Jerusalem are null and void and constitute a blatant violation of the conventions and decisions of international institutions regarding the status of Jerusalem and its holy sites.