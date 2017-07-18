State asks Supreme Court to reject petitions on Western Wall

The State of Israel on Monday submitted to the Supreme Court its response to appeals by the Reform movement demanding that the Western Wall deal be implemented and that the composition of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation be changed to reflect other streams of Judaism.

The state requested that the appeals be rejected and explained that the Western Wall deal was canceled and that it was decided instead to renovate “Ezrat Yisrael”, the agreed-upon mixed gender area, at a cost of 19 million shekels.