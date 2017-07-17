23:01 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Slight relief in heat stress on Tuesday It will be partly cloudy overnight with fair skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, accompanied by a slight drop in temperature and heat stress. It will still be unseasonably hot in most regions with high humidity along the Mediterranean coast. Thursday will see relief in heat stress as temperatures come down to the seasonal average. Slightly warmer on Friday, mainly in the mountains. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 32Celsius/89Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea: 40C/104F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 36/96; Haifa: 30/86; Tel Aviv: 31/87;

Eilat: 43/109 ► ◄ Last Briefs