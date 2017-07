22:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Footage of drowning of 9 year old released Read more Parents consent to release footage of the drowning of their nine-year-old son in a public pool when lifeguards failed to notice his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs