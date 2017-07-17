Galilee fatalities were Kfar Adumim residents

It was disclosed Monday evening that 47-year-old Alon Mukhtar and his seven-year-old son Yoel Shalom, residents of Kfar Adumim, are the two who were killed during the day in a collision near Moshav Avdon in the Western Galilee.

Most of the rest of the family, the mother and three children - 16, 13, and 14 - are hospitalized in Nahariya with varying degrees of injury. An 11-year-old daughter traveled in another vehicle and was not injured. The funerals will take place tomorrow in Kfar Adumim, and an exact hour will be published later.