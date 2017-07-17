As of 2018: Only soldiers can brief soldiers in Yesha

Outgoing Chief Education Officer Avner Paz Tzuk of the Israel Defense Forces has announced that as of 2018, only education soldier will instruct IDF soldiers serving in Judea and Samaria.

The significance of the decision is that citizens like the Katzover family or civilian leaders in the area will not be able to deliver lectures to the soldiers and tell them about the sector in which they serve. Chairman Yossi Dagan of the Shomron Regional Council has called on Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to convene an emergency hearing on the matter, called on the IDF chief of staff and incoming education officer to reverse the decision.