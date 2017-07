21:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Kiryat Shmona stabbing victim dies A man who was stabbed in Kiryat Shmona on Monday has died at the Ziv/Sieff Medical Center in Tzfat. Police have arrested a 30-year-old suspect. ► ◄ Last Briefs