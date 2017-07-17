21:34 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Arrested after PLO flags were found at Tel Aviv U. dorm The police arrested an Arab youth in his room at the Tel Aviv University dormitory after photographs and flags related to the Palestine Liberation Organization were found, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio. ► ◄ Last Briefs