21:20 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Ramming attempt in Hevron; terrorist neutralized A terrorist tried to run over someone next to the Beit Romano Jewish residence in Hevron. The terrorist was shot and neutralized by an Israel Defense Forces unit.