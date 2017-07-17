Lavrov: Israel's interests in Syria taken into account

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Russia and the United States have done their utmost to make sure that Israel’s security interests are fully taken into account while establishing a de-escalation zone in southern Syria.

During his visit to France on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that he opposes an agreement between Washington and Moscow regarding Syria because it's supposed to distance Iran from the Israeli border, but will actually confirm its permanent presence in Syria. Speaking to reporters following meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Belarus, Lavrov said, "I can guarantee that the American side and we did the best we can to make sure that Israel’s security interests are fully taken into consideration."