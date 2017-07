17:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Deputy appointed acting CEO at Communications Ministry Deputy Director-General Maimon Shalima of the Ministry of Communications, was appointed by Minister Ayoub Kara on Monday to be acting CEO, due to the house arrest of Director-General Shlomo Filber in connection with an investigation into fraud allegations at the Bezeq communications company. ► ◄ Last Briefs