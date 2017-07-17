17:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Submarine case: Avriel Bar Yosef remand extended 4 days A court has extended by four days the detention of Avriel Bar Yosef, one of the main suspects in allegations of improprieties in the purchase of German submarines.



Bar Yosef served in the past as deputy head of the National Security Council.