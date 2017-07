17:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 President Rivlin to inaugurate memorial for Munich Massacre Read more The memorial for the victims of the 1972 Munich Olympics Massacre is to be dedicated in the city where terrorists murdered 11 Israeli athletes. ► ◄ Last Briefs