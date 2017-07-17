The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has cleared for final reading a bill that establishes the right to legal assistance and other accompaniment by the state without an income test for victims of serious sexual offenses.
C'tee OKs bill for state aid to victims of sex crimes
