17:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 C'tee OKs bill for state aid to victims of sex crimes The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has cleared for final reading a bill that establishes the right to legal assistance and other accompaniment by the state without an income test for victims of serious sexual offenses. ► ◄ Last Briefs