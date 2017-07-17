Bitan: Netanyahu does not intend to resign

Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) has made it clear that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not planning to resign even if he is indicted following a police investigation into cases where his name has been mentioned.

Talking to reporters, Bitan said that, contrary to what was claimed in the media, Netanyahu was not suspected of being investigated in submarine and Bezeq cases. He said reports about businessman Mickey Ganor being in negotiations about being a state's witness indicate that prosecutors "probably do not have anything in hand."