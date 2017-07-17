16:47
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17

No immediate solution to Ben-Gurion Airport noise

Chairman David Amsalem of the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committe suggested on Monday that the Civil Aviation Authority initiate meetings with people living near Ben-Gurion International Airport regarding ways to minimize the impact of noise from landings and takeoffs at the airport.

The suggestion followed a hearing, during which no solution was adopted. Proposals include using the Ramat David Air Force base as a supplemental airport or using another runway at Ben -Gurion which would make it quieter for an estimated 300,000 residents. Amsalem noted that the airport was designed to accomodate 16 million passengers and is already handling 20 million.

Last Briefs