No immediate solution to Ben-Gurion Airport noise

Chairman David Amsalem of the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committe suggested on Monday that the Civil Aviation Authority initiate meetings with people living near Ben-Gurion International Airport regarding ways to minimize the impact of noise from landings and takeoffs at the airport.

The suggestion followed a hearing, during which no solution was adopted. Proposals include using the Ramat David Air Force base as a supplemental airport or using another runway at Ben -Gurion which would make it quieter for an estimated 300,000 residents. Amsalem noted that the airport was designed to accomodate 16 million passengers and is already handling 20 million.