Soros, swastika billboards still up in Hungary

A few hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Budapest, billboards were still visible targeting Jewish Hungarian-American tycoon George Soros, some of which had been sprayed with swastikas, according to the Times of Israel.

The billboards attack Soros for efforts to force Hungary to take unwanted migrants. At first Israel joined local Jewish groups protesting their potential for anti-Semitic incitement. Later, the Foreign Ministry cited Soros for funding organizations that defame Israel and aspire to deny it the right to defend itself." Hungarian officials promised to remove all announcements by the end of last week and claimed that the campaign ended on the 16th of the month. Jewish organizations in Hungary and opposition parties in Israel believe that Netanyahu is taking a very conciliatory line toward Hungarian counterpart Viktor Urban.