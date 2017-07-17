16:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Mickey Ganor a state witness in submarine case? Negotiations are advancing with businessman Mickey Ganor, a middleman in Israel's purchase of submarines from Germany, to make him a state witness on allegations of impropriety in the purchase. Lawyer Nati Simhoni no longer represents him. ► ◄ Last Briefs