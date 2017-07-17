13:19
  Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17

5 injured in car accident on Route 70 in the North

A car accident took place a short while ago between a truck and private vehicle on Route 70 in northern Israel.

Medics are treating 5 at the scene with different levels of injury, including one who is seriously injured.

