A car accident took place a short while ago between a truck and private vehicle on Route 70 in northern Israel.
Medics are treating 5 at the scene with different levels of injury, including one who is seriously injured.
13:19
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17
5 injured in car accident on Route 70 in the North
