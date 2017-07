MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) called on Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to dismiss Mahamid Muhammad, who serves as an engineer of the Samaria Planning and Building Committee, who came to comfort the parents of the terrorists in the Temple Mount attack.

According to Yogev, "The condolence visit is an open identification with the act of murder and an expression of sorrow over the deaths of terrorists who murdered two policemen, the sons of our brothers, who are fighting alongside us."