11:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 'I won't let them turn you into Ron Arad' Zehava Shaul, the mother of Oron Shaul, published an announcement marking 3 years since her son fell into captivity to Hamas. "Oron, my dear Oron, I promise that I will not let them turn you into Ron Arad and I will not give them the pleasure of turning me into [his mother] Batya Arad, who died sadly without seeing her son coming home from captivity," she said.