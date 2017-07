11:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Hebrew University professor: Every 'settler' is a terrorist Read more 'By definition, every settler is a terrorist', says Dr. Amiram Goldblum in Facebook post libeling former Yesha Council leader. ► ◄ Last Briefs