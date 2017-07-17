10:40
Kurdish official: '99 percent sure' ISIS leader alive

A Kurdish official said according to Reuters that he was 99 percent ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was still alive, after speculation he had been killed.

The official said Al-Baghdadi was located south of the Syrian city of Raqqa.

