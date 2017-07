06:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Bennett: Increase budgetary and financial control over Defense Ministry Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett commented on the submarine affair on Sunday night. "The submarine affair shows that there is a need to increase budgetary and financial control over the Defense Ministry. The rest of the government ministries are overseen by the treasury. We'll bring this up in the appropriate forum," Bennett wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs