05:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17 'Terror victim and Zionist emissaries inspired my immigration' Read more Elie Schiff, who made aliyah after being inspired by terror victim Dafna Meir, shares her story. ► ◄ Last Briefs