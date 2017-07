The United Arab Emirates orchestrated the hacking in late May of Qatari government news and social media sites in order to post incendiary false quotes attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, U.S. intelligence officials told The Washington Post on Sunday.

It widely believed that comments published by the Qatar News Agency attributed to the Qatari emir were one of the factors that led to the current tensions between Qatar and its neighbors.