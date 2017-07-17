Police detectives and Border Police officers on Sunday evening seized a Kalashnikov rifle and five magazines which were hidden in an olive grove in Umm al-Fahm.
The police are searching for a person suspected of hiding the weapons and ammunition.
News Briefs
Rifle and magazines seized in Umm al-Fahm
