02:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 23, 5777 , 17/07/17

Rifle and magazines seized in Umm al-Fahm

Police detectives and Border Police officers on Sunday evening seized a Kalashnikov rifle and five magazines which were hidden in an olive grove in Umm al-Fahm.

The police are searching for a person suspected of hiding the weapons and ammunition.

