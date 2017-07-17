NIF president fires back at Netanyahu

Talia Sasson, the president of the leftist New Israel Fund (NIF), on Sunday denied Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's claims that the NIF finances the demonstrations against Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit and against Netanyahu that are held every Saturday night in Petah Tikva.

Speaking to Haaretz, Sasson claimed, “The Prime Minister is trying to use delegitimization against the New Israel Fund, and use it against those who are protesting the manner in which the Attorney General is handling Netanyahu's investigations. Incitement and delegitimization are unacceptable.”