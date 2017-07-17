23:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Return to seasonal temperatures on Thursday It will be clear to partly cloudy overnight with fair skies during the day through Wednesday. Despite a slight drop in temperature on Monday, it will be unseasonably hot with Sharav extremes and heavy to severe heat stress in most areas. Muggy along the Mediterranean coast. Additional slight cooling on Tuesday means no Sharav and the heat stress will be heavy. No significant change on Wednesday but there will be slight relief from heat stress and Thursday will see clear to partly cloudy skies with a drop in temperature to the seasonal average. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 34Celsius/93Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea: 43C/109F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 38/100;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 31/87; Eilat: 44/111