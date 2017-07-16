Lack of health services in the Northern Region decried

Member of Knesset Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) said on Sunday, "The health services in the north are lacking and do not provide a suitable response for the [needs of the] residents of the north."

Part of a Labor, Welfare and Health Committee visit to the region, the Chairman of the Northern Lobby explained, "There are no beds in the hospitals, there are no professional medical services, long lines and old people and parents of children are forced to wait for months and go to Haifa, and even to the center, to various health services." He concluded, "The residents of the north deserve to live in health, at least like the residents of Tel Aviv. "