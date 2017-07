22:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Explosive thrown at an IDF force near Kiryat Arba An explosive device was thrown at an Israel Defense Forces unit near Kiryat Arba Sunday evening. The soldiers fired into the air and the suspects fled the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs