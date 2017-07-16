Chairman Hananel Dorani of the Kedumim Council decided on Sunday to open water distribution stations in Kedumim due to a lack of water in some of the neighborhoods in the Samarian Jewish community.

Residents will be given water bags for emergencies and six-packs purchased by the council. Dorani said, "Unfortunately, this is the second summer in which we are dealing with a water crisis due to the lack of correct assessments of the state, in light of outdated infrastructures that are not compatible with the needs of the population, and we demand that the Israeli government increase efforts to solve the issue in the immediate and long term."