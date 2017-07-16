Rivlin against Arab silence in reaction to attack

President Reuven Rivlin expressed outrage Sunday evening at what he called "the silence and the feeble reactions of some of the Arab political leaders" in reaction to Friday's attack on the Temple Mount which took the lives of two Druze police officers.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the National Security College, Rivlin said, "Terrorism must be condemned unconditionally and without wrangling. Those who do not denounce terror cooperate with it." Rivlin commended King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas for condemning the attack.